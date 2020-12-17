Global  
 

Canelo vs Smith – Odds and tips: Get Smith at huge 33/1 to win this weekend

Thursday, 17 December 2020
888 Sport are offering boxing fans massive odds on Brit Callum Smith to pull off a shock victory over Canelo Alvarez this weekend. Punters can back the Liverpudlian to cause an upset and win at a huge 33/1. Smith is the 4/1 outsider to win but you can back him at 33/1 HERE* with 888 […]
