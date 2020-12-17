PGA Tour won't mandate virus vaccine for golfers
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is encouraged by recent developments with the coronavirus vaccine, but he said that he did not believe it was his right to mandate players taking it.
