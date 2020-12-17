Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PGA Tour won't mandate virus vaccine for golfers

ESPN Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is encouraged by recent developments with the coronavirus vaccine, but he said that he did not believe it was his right to mandate players taking it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad [Video]

Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Telangana's Hyderabad on November 28. He arrived in the city after a tour of Zydus' facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published