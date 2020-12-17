Man City and England defender Lucy Bronze named women’s player of the year to become first British footballer to win Best Fifa Football Award
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
England defender Lucy Bronze has been named the women’s player of the year at the FIFA Best Football Awards. The Manchester City full-back has become the first British player to win one of the top two awards by being named the best’s women’s player in the world. Bronze won the treble in France with Lyon […]
