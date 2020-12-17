Global  
 

Bruno Fernandes’ ‘head could be turned’ as move away from Man Utd is foreseen

Daily Star Thursday, 17 December 2020
Bruno Fernandes’ ‘head could be turned’ as move away from Man Utd is foreseenBruno Fernandes has arguably become Manchester United's most important player since arriving from Sporting Lisbon, but Andy Cole fears the midfielder's head could be turned by Barcelona or Real Madrid
