Bruno Fernandes’ ‘head could be turned’ as move away from Man Utd is foreseen
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes has arguably become Manchester United's most important player since arriving from Sporting Lisbon, but Andy Cole fears the midfielder's head could be turned by Barcelona or Real Madrid
Bruno Fernandes has arguably become Manchester United's most important player since arriving from Sporting Lisbon, but Andy Cole fears the midfielder's head could be turned by Barcelona or Real Madrid
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources