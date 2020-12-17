Global  
 

Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Will Not Play 2020-21 Season Because of a Heart Condition

NYTimes.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Two months after signing with the Washington Capitals, the former Rangers goaltender said he made the decision after “many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country.”
