Liverpool will 'listen to offers' for Wolves transfer target Divock Origi
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Latest Wolves transfer news as Belgium striker Divock Origi is linked with a move to Molineux having fallen out of favour with Premier League rivals Liverpool this season.
