'Never expected' - Forest fans react as ex-Reds duo stun Manchester United
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
David McGoldrick and Oliver Burke combined for Sheffield United tonight in their Premier League clash against Manchester United as the Blades took the lead at Bramall Lane.
David McGoldrick and Oliver Burke combined for Sheffield United tonight in their Premier League clash against Manchester United as the Blades took the lead at Bramall Lane.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources