Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Never expected' - Forest fans react as ex-Reds duo stun Manchester United

Nottingham Post Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
'Never expected' - Forest fans react as ex-Reds duo stun Manchester UnitedDavid McGoldrick and Oliver Burke combined for Sheffield United tonight in their Premier League clash against Manchester United as the Blades took the lead at Bramall Lane.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd [Video]

Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on return of Dean Henderson [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on return of Dean Henderson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the return of Dean Henderson to Manchester United.Henderson was rewarded with a new deal until at least 2025 in the summer,having shone on loan at Thursday’s opponents..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published