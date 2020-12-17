Global  
 

Todd Fuhrman makes a case for Chargers to beat Raiders in Thursday Night game | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Todd Fuhrman makes a case for Chargers to beat Raiders in Thursday Night game | FOX BET LIVETodd Fuhrman is going against the grain and picking the Los Angeles Chargers to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders in this Thursday night match up. Hear why he thinks Justin Herbert may lead his team to a win against a Raiders team that's missing some key players.
