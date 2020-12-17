Todd Fuhrman makes a case for Chargers to beat Raiders in Thursday Night game | FOX BET LIVE

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LA Chargers vs LV Raiders at Allegiant Stadium



Get your silver and black ready. Tonight The Raiders are looking to score a win at Allegaint Stadium, when the face off against the Los Angeles Chargers. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 6 hours ago Week 15 DraftKings Thursday Night Showdown and Best Bets: Chargers vs. Raiders



Which players and lines you should bet on for this weeks TNF Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 03:29 Published 1 day ago Steelers have some real concerns, I like Buffalo in this spot — Todd Fuhrman | FOX BET LIVE



Pittsburgh Steelers are slight underdogs heading into Sunday's match up against Buffalo. Todd Fuhrman explains why he likes Buffalo in this spot. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:07 Published 1 week ago