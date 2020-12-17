Sheffield United 2-3 Manchester United: Rashford double spares Henderson´s blushes
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford scored twice to spare Dean Henderson’s blushes as Manchester United yet again came from behind to beat beleaguered Sheffield United 3-2 and go sixth in the Premier League. A terrible mistake from goalkeeper Henderson, replacing David de Gea against his former club, put an early opening goal on a plate for David McGoldrick […]
