Geoff Schwartz: ‘I think it’s Seattle or pass’ Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jason McIntyre and Geoff Schwartz like Seattle against Washington as McIntyre suggests DK Metcalf could be poised for a big game and Schwartz highlights Washington's quarterback uncertainty. Schwartz and Sara Perlman are taking the over on Chase Young having half a sack, whereas McIntyre is leaning slightly towards the under. Jason McIntyre and Geoff Schwartz like Seattle against Washington as McIntyre suggests DK Metcalf could be poised for a big game and Schwartz highlights Washington's quarterback uncertainty. Schwartz and Sara Perlman are taking the over on Chase Young having half a sack, whereas McIntyre is leaning slightly towards the under. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Which team is the best Super Bowl long shot bet? Sara Perlman, Jason McIntyre, and Geoff Schwartz explain why the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams are their picks for long shots to win...

FOX Sports 2 hours ago





