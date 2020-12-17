Geoff Schwartz: ‘I think it’s Seattle or pass’
Jason McIntyre and Geoff Schwartz like Seattle against Washington as McIntyre suggests DK Metcalf could be poised for a big game and Schwartz highlights Washington's quarterback uncertainty. Schwartz and Sara Perlman are taking the over on Chase Young having half a sack, whereas McIntyre is leaning slightly towards the under.
