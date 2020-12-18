Michael Strahan: 'I wouldn't be surprised if it goes through Lambeau [Field] that we could see the Packers in the Super bowl'
Friday, 18 December 2020 () The Thursday Night Football guys discuss the 2020 playoff picture. Michael Strahan thinks the Green Bay Packers may be able to advance to the Super Bowl if they claim home field advantage. Tony Gonzalez says the Baltimore Ravens are trending in the right direction and could claim the last spot, while Terry Bradshaw says the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hard to beat in the playoffs.
Brian Westbrook joins the show to discuss whether more pressure lies on Aaron Rodgers or the Green Bay Packers as a whole to win the Super Bowl. Brian feels there is far more pressure on Rodgers to win..
Mark Schlereth joins Colin Cowherd to discuss why Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl contenders. Plus, hear Mark's thoughts on the Green Bay Packers' defensive struggles after their..
