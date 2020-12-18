Global  
 

Michael Strahan: 'I wouldn't be surprised if it goes through Lambeau [Field] that we could see the Packers in the Super bowl'

FOX Sports Friday, 18 December 2020
Michael Strahan: 'I wouldn't be surprised if it goes through Lambeau [Field] that we could see the Packers in the Super bowl'The Thursday Night Football guys discuss the 2020 playoff picture. Michael Strahan thinks the Green Bay Packers may be able to advance to the Super Bowl if they claim home field advantage. Tony Gonzalez says the Baltimore Ravens are trending in the right direction and could claim the last spot, while Terry Bradshaw says the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hard to beat in the playoffs.
