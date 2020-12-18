Global  
 

Creighton's Denzel Mahoney knocks down acrobatic and one against St. John's

FOX Sports Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney knocks down acrobatic and one against St. John'sCreighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop hits Denzel Mahoney with a wrap around pass that leads to an acrobatic and one. Mahoney would go on to sink the free throw to complete the three point play and put his Bluejays up, 69-54, on St. John's Red Storm.
