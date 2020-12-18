Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mohammad Amir reveals he has been 'mentally tortured' by PCB

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced a dramatic end to his international cricket career, alleging that he has been "mentally tortured" by the management of his national board, which called the move a personal decision.

The left-arm pacer made the surprise announcement in a video interview released by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Mohammad Amir to retire from internationall cricket: Can't play under current PCB management

 Left-arm Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has said he will be quitting international cricket as he cannot play under current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
Mid-Day

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir quits international cricket, alleging mental torture

 Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir, "I feel tortured by this continuous talk that PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board)has invested (on me). I can't play under this...
Zee News

PCB issues statement on Mohammad Amir’s surprise retirement decision
Indian Express