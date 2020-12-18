Mohammad Amir reveals he has been 'mentally tortured' by PCB
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced a dramatic end to his international cricket career, alleging that he has been "mentally tortured" by the management of his national board, which called the move a personal decision.
The left-arm pacer made the surprise announcement in a video interview released by...
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced a dramatic end to his international cricket career, alleging that he has been "mentally tortured" by the management of his national board, which called the move a personal decision.
The left-arm pacer made the surprise announcement in a video interview released by...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources