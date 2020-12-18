Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cristiano Ronaldo off target as Juventus drop points against Atalanta

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as champions Juventus squandered the chance to move second in Serie A on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at home against Atalanta. Juventus picked up their sixth draw in 12 games, to sit third, four points behind leaders AC Milan who were held 2-2 at Genoa on Wednesday.

"You have to take these...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca [Video]

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:21Published
Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery [Video]

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman [Video]

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:55Published