Cristiano Ronaldo off target as Juventus drop points against Atalanta

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca



Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:21 Published 1 week ago Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery



Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52 Published on November 4, 2020 Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman



Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:55 Published on October 27, 2020