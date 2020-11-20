Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jon Gruden mistakenly wears old Oakland Raiders hat for Las Vegas Raiders, makes change mid-game vs. Chargers

CBS Sports Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
In his defense, the print for the city is very small
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: LA Chargers vs LV Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

LA Chargers vs LV Raiders at Allegiant Stadium 00:17

 Get your silver and black ready. Tonight The Raiders are looking to score a win at Allegaint Stadium, when the face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: 'The Raiders are officially back. Carr & Gruden are in complete & utter harmony.' | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: 'The Raiders are officially back. Carr & Gruden are in complete & utter harmony.' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks of Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders and their high caliber performance despite their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Colin says, 'The Raiders are officially back. Derek Carr & Jon..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:16Published
Clark Hunt 1-on-1: Chiefs CEO talks Raiders' move to Vegas and around Arrowhead Stadium [Video]

Clark Hunt 1-on-1: Chiefs CEO talks Raiders' move to Vegas and around Arrowhead Stadium

Hunt says he hated to see Raiders leave Oakland but Las Vegas seemed "like a logical place."

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:21Published
Eric Mangini: Kyler's relied on too much by Arizona, talks Saints starting QB & Gruden's Raiders | THE HERD [Video]

Eric Mangini: Kyler's relied on too much by Arizona, talks Saints starting QB & Gruden's Raiders | THE HERD

Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL such as how much the Arizona Cardinals rely on Kyler Murray, the staring quarterback for the New Orleans Saints & the Las Vegas..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Flip his lid: Gruden starts game in Oakland cap

 Jon Gruden began the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the Chargers on Thursday night wearing a cap that read "Oakland Raiders."
ESPN