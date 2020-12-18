Global  
 

Australian Open 2021 to start on February 8

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The Australian Open was pushed back to February 8 on Thursday after weeks of negotiations as COVID-19 disruption hits a second Grand Slam tennis season. Men’s qualifiers will be held in Doha but Australia will host a series of build-up events including the flagship ATP Cup, the men’s ATP Tour said, announcing its early 2021...
