Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘He’s a top-class player’: Jurgen Klopp raves about 29-year-old Liverpool FC star

The Sport Review Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that Roberto Firmino is still a “top-class player” after the Brazilian forward scored an added-time winner in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night. The Brazil international has endured a challenging 2020-21 season so far following the arrival of Diogo Jota in a £45m deal from […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference 01:12

 Press conference with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side's 2-1victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp [Video]

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dismisses rumours that star striker Mohamed Salah wants to leave the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:55Published
Jurgen Klopp happy with 'special' FIFA award [Video]

Jurgen Klopp happy with 'special' FIFA award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to being named best FIFA men's coach ashe previews his side's away trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs

A look ahead to Liverpool's clash with Tottenham as the two teams fight it outfor the top spot of the Premier Leauge table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published