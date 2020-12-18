‘He’s a top-class player’: Jurgen Klopp raves about 29-year-old Liverpool FC star
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that Roberto Firmino is still a “top-class player” after the Brazilian forward scored an added-time winner in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night. The Brazil international has endured a challenging 2020-21 season so far following the arrival of Diogo Jota in a £45m deal from […]
