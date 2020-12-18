Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Predicted final Premier League table sees Liverpool and Spurs miss out on title

Football.london Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Predicted final Premier League table sees Liverpool and Spurs miss out on titleThe final 2020/21 Premier League table has been predicted for and for Liverpool and Tottenham it would be a massive disappointment if this outcome becomes a reality come May
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs 01:21

 A look ahead to Liverpool's clash with Tottenham as the two teams fight it outfor the top spot of the Premier Leauge table.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp [Video]

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dismisses rumours that star striker Mohamed Salah wants to leave the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:55Published
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom

An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
'Spurs are still title contenders' [Video]

'Spurs are still title contenders'

Ahead of their Carabao Cup meeting with his Stoke City side, Michael O'Neill says Tottenham remain contenders for the Premier League title despite back-to-back defeats against top two Liverpool..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea's title chances rated as expected final Premier League table emerges

 A look at the latest Premier League predictions and where Chelsea are most likely to end up following their respectable start to the current campaign.
Football.london

Arsenal and Chelsea fans less worried about Spurs title bid after Liverpool win

Arsenal and Chelsea fans less worried about Spurs title bid after Liverpool win Liverpool moved six points clear of Tottenham at the top of the Premier League table after their victory against Crystal Palace
Football.london

Roy Keane predicts where Liverpool FC, Man United will finish

 Roy Keane believes Manchester United are capable of challenging Liverpool FC for the Premier League title this season. The Red Devils hoisted themselves into...
The Sport Review