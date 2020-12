You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79



Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79. The WWE shared news of his death on Dec. 2. . Patterson joined the WWE in the late '70s and became the first Intercontinental.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources WWE TLC results: Charlotte Flair returns, Randy Orton sets The Fiend ablaze WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs was one of the most memorable pay-per-views in the company this year. Randy Orton and The Fiend revived their epic rivalry in...

Mid-Day 6 hours ago