Callum Smith eyeing ‘dream’ Anfield rematch with Canelo Alvarez after Mexican reiterates desire to fight in UK Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Callum Smith has told talkSPORT.com that his dream is to bring a Canelo Alvarez rematch to Anfield in 2021. The avid Liverpool supporter is set to face Mexico’s pound-for-pound king on Saturday night in Texas, with the WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine super-middleweight titles at stake. There is no rehydration clause in the contract for […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alvarez to fight Smith for WBA super-middleweight title



Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to fight Callum Smith with the Britain's WBA world super-middleweight title at stake on Dec 19. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:10 Published on November 18, 2020