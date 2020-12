£25k-p/w Everton fringe man must seize huge chance after Ancelotti’s devastating blow – opinion Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tom Davies must step up and seize his chance to regain a starting role at Everton after Carlo Ancelotti lost Allan to a hamstring injury at Leicester City. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like