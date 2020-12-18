Global  
 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ties NFL record against Las Vegas Raiders

BBC Sport Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Watch highlights as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert equals the NFL record for rookie passing touchdowns in a season with a stellar performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chargers deal blow to Raiders' playoff hopes with wild OT victory

 Justin Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
'We're a resilient team,' Justin Herbert on how the Chargers were able to beat the Raiders

