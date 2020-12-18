Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ties NFL record against Las Vegas Raiders
Friday, 18 December 2020
26 minutes ago) Watch highlights as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert equals the NFL record for rookie passing touchdowns in a season with a stellar performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Related news from verified sources