Dean Henderson backed to replace David de Gea as Manchester United No.1 despite huge howler against Sheffield United

talkSPORT Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Dean Henderson has been backed to permanently oust David de Gea and become Manchester United’s new number one goalkeeper. That’s despite his huge howler against Sheffield United on Thursday night, which saw the young Englishman allow his former club to score. The Blades opened the scoring at Bramall Lane after Henderson’s attempted clearance was intercepted […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Ole: Henderson passed test with flying colours

Ole: Henderson passed test with flying colours 01:01

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Dean Henderson and the squad showed fantastic character to bounce back from an early mistake by the goalkeeper and beat Sheffield United 3-2.

