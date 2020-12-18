Global  
 

India vs Australia, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shines on Day 2 as India lead by 62 runs at stumps

Zee News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
India dismissed Australia for 191 in 72 overs on Friday to take a 62-run first-innings lead that looked highly unlikely in the first half hour of a dramatic second day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘If our batsmen don’t struggle…’: Kapil Dev on Australia series #HLS2020

‘If our batsmen don’t struggle…’: Kapil Dev on Australia series #HLS2020 03:41

 Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit about the India and Australia series. He said that it is certain that India’s fast bowlers will do well in those conditions and the onus is on the batsmen. He said that if the batsmen don’t...

Australia vs India, 1st Test | Ashwin takes four to bowl Australia out for 191

 With a handy first-innings lead of 53 runs, India found their opener Prithvi Shaw’s defence being breached again before ending the day at 9/1 - an overall lead...
Hindu

Adelaide Test: R Ashwin helps India take 53-run lead against Australia

 Off-spinner R Ashwin took four for 55 while pace bowler Umesh Yadav took three for 40 as India took a handy 53-run lead as Australia were bowled out for 191 in...
Mid-Day

Australia v India: Ravichandran Ashwin stars as tourists open up lead

 India take the upper hand as 15 wickets fall on day two of a fast-moving first Test against Australia in Adelaide.
BBC Sport