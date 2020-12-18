India vs Australia, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin shines on Day 2 as India lead by 62 runs at stumps
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
India dismissed Australia for 191 in 72 overs on Friday to take a 62-run first-innings lead that looked highly unlikely in the first half hour of a dramatic second day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval.
