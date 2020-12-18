Adelaide Test: R Ashwin helps India take 53-run lead against Australia

Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Off-spinner R Ashwin took four for 55 while pace bowler Umesh Yadav took three for 40 as India took a handy 53-run lead as Australia were bowled out for 191 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test match here at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.



India had made 244 in their first innings.



Ashwin got the prized...