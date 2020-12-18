Sources: Canadian NHL teams may play in U.S.
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The NHL told its seven Canadian-based teams on Thursday that there is a possibility they will have to play in the United States this season due to roadblocks with Canadian health authorities, sources told ESPN.
