Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sources: Canadian NHL teams may play in U.S.

ESPN Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The NHL told its seven Canadian-based teams on Thursday that there is a possibility they will have to play in the United States this season due to roadblocks with Canadian health authorities, sources told ESPN.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like