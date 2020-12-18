Patriots Looking Up At Dolphins In Standings For A Change
Friday, 18 December 2020 () For a change, the Patriots are looking up in the December standings at the Dolphins, who are 8-5 and need a win to bolster their chances to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Patriots (6-7) head into Sunday's game against the Dolphins and Tagovailoa with their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive playoff appearances in dire jeopardy, and their reign atop the AFC East at an end. Geoff Petrulis reports.