Mikel Arteta criticised over poor man management by Trevor Sinclair, who blames Gunners boss for Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi situations
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Trevor Sinclair believes Mikel Arteta’s man management skills leave much to be desired. The Arsenal boss is under pressure with his side 15th in the table having lost four of their last six Premier League matches. And former Man City star Sinclair has blamed Arteta for the Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi situations at the […]
