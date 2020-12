You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip



Tech giant Apple in an event on Tuesday announced Apple has officially unveiled three new pieces of hardware: the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. All of them pack the company's new silicon.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published on November 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Notre Dame vs. Bellarmine odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Dec. 23 predictions from proven model The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Bellarmine vs. Notre Dame on Wednesday 10,000 times

CBS Sports 4 days ago