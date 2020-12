Forget Shelvey: Bruce must unleash NUFC's “big asset” as midfield ace totally crumbles – opinion Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Steve Bruce must unleash Jeff Hendrick in a central role when Newcastle United host Fulham on Saturday after Sean Longstaff totally crumbled at Leeds. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like