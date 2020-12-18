Keyontae Johnson receives letters of well wishes from second graders
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Students at a second grade Meadowbrook Elementary in Gainesville, Florida wanted to reach out to Keyontae Johnson, who is recovering after collapsing on the court during a game this past Saturday.
