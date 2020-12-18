Global  
 

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson earned his nickname as an MMA prodigy who became a fighter because his dad loved Elvis and went 62-0 before signing for UFC

talkSPORT Friday, 18 December 2020
Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson was a mixed martial arts phenomenon before his UFC career began. Now he finds himself chasing the accolades that support his early potential. The American takes on Geoff Neal in the headliner at UFC Fight Night 183 this Saturday looking for back-to-back victories in what will be his first outing in 13 […]
