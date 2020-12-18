Global  
 

Warriors looking to sign Jeremy Lin, per report; Lin says no decisions have been made

CBS Sports Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Lin last played in the NBA with the Raptors in 2019, where he won a championship with the team
