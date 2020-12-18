Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly rips Rose Bowl over ban on players' parents, families attending game

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Friday that the team may not play in the College Football Playoff if families can't attend the semifinal game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump to Award Lou Holtz Presidential Medal of Freedom [Video]

Trump to Award Lou Holtz Presidential Medal of Freedom

The famed Notre Dame football coach will receive the medal on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Joel Klatt breaks down the key elements of Brian Kelly's success with Notre Dame | THE HERD [Video]

Joel Klatt breaks down the key elements of Brian Kelly's success with Notre Dame | THE HERD

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Brian Kelly's success with Notre Dame. Hear why Klatt believes this is Brian Kelly's best team during his time with Notre Dame.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:10Published
Brian Kelly talks coaching Notre Dame's best team this season & their winning streak; wouldn't give it up for NFL | THE HERD [Video]

Brian Kelly talks coaching Notre Dame's best team this season & their winning streak; wouldn't give it up for NFL | THE HERD

Head Coach Brian Kelly joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish's winning streak. Kelly feels they've had many great teams but this season stands out as the best,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly says Irish may not play in College Football Playoff if families can't attend

 The Fighting Irish could be sent to the Rose Bowl, where no family or parents will be allowed to attend the game
CBS Sports