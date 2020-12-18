Dwayne Haskins will get another shot as Washington Football Team's starting QB, subbing for Alex Smith on Sunday
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
With Washington Football Team starting QB Alex Smith out for Sunday's game, Dwayne Haskins will take over for his first start in nine weeks.
