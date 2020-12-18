Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne Haskins will get another shot as Washington Football Team's starting QB, subbing for Alex Smith on Sunday

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
With Washington Football Team starting QB Alex Smith out for Sunday's game, Dwayne Haskins will take over for his first start in nine weeks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kyle Shanahan On 49ers Challenging Season: 'Not Sitting Here Trying To Throw A Pity Party' [Video]

Kyle Shanahan On 49ers Challenging Season: 'Not Sitting Here Trying To Throw A Pity Party'

The Washington Football Team beat the 49ers 23-15 Sunday in Glendale. KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell interviews Matt Barrows of The Athletic to break down the loss and another rough game from..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:01Published
Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name [Video]

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name. The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times.'. The "Indians" name was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Alex Smith's legend grows with bloody leg [Video]

Alex Smith's legend grows with bloody leg

Alex Smith's legend grows with bloody leg

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Report: Washington optimistic Alex Smith can play this week

 Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday that he’s confident Dwayne Haskins will be ready to play if Alex Smith‘s...
Upworthy

QB Dwayne Haskins to start for Washington Football Team vs. Seattle

 Washington QB Alex Smith, who missed the second half of last week's game due to soreness in his surgically repaired right leg, will not...
Upworthy

Haskins to start at QB after WFT rules out Smith

 Washington QB Alex Smith, who missed the second half of last week's game due to soreness in his surgically repaired right leg, will not play Sunday. Dwayne...
ESPN