Dach named captain of Canada's world junior team; Byram, Cozens alternates

CBC.ca Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Newly-minted team captain Kirby Dach, who was loaned to the national program for the under-20 tournament by his NHL club with the 2020-21 season still yet to begin, will make his world junior debut when the event gets going next week in Edmonton.
