Dortmund´s star in the making Moukoko becomes youngest ever Bundesliga goalscorer
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Youssoufa Moukoko made more history by becoming the Bundesliga’s youngest ever scorer in Borussia Dortmund’s match against Union Berlin on Friday. The prodigious striker lashed home a rocket of a shot from just inside the penalty area to draw Dortmund level at Alten Forsterei after Taiwo Awoniyi had put the hosts in front after 57 […]
