Todd Fuhrman: Belichick is outstanding against rookie QBs, Patriots will defeat Tua & Dolphins | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Todd Fuhrman: Belichick is outstanding against rookie QBs, Patriots will defeat Tua & Dolphins | FOX BET LIVEThe New England Patriots are headed down to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins, and Todd Fuhrman makes a case for Cam Newton and Bill Belichick to come away with a win. Hear why Todd thinks Belichick is more than prepared to stop rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Cam Newton will redeem himself after last Thursday's game against the LA Rams.
