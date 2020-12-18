Todd Fuhrman: Belichick is outstanding against rookie QBs, Patriots will defeat Tua & Dolphins | FOX BET LIVE
Friday, 18 December 2020 () The New England Patriots are headed down to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins, and Todd Fuhrman makes a case for Cam Newton and Bill Belichick to come away with a win. Hear why Todd thinks Belichick is more than prepared to stop rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Cam Newton will redeem himself after last Thursday's game against the LA Rams.
The Patriots (6-7) head into Sunday's game against the Dolphins and Tagovailoa with their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive playoff appearances in dire jeopardy, and their reign atop the AFC East at an..