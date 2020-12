PDC World Darts Championship 2021: Paul Lim, 66, beats Luke Humphries Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Paul Lim, the 66-year-old in his 25th World Championship, comes from 2-0 down to beat Luke Humphries at London's Alexandra Palace. 👓 View full article

