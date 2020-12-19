Big Noon Kickoff crew weigh the difference between the eye test and strength of resume

Global  
 

Big Noon Kickoff crew weigh the difference between the eye test and strength of resumeRob Stone, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, and Urban Myer weigh talk about Ohio State Buckeyes being in the Big Ten Championship game, playing fewer games than other teams. Is it just an eye test or the strength of games played to determine who will be in the College football playoffs?
