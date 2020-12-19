Global  
 

Matt Mitchell scores 35 but BYU upsets No. 18 San Diego State, 72-62

FOX Sports Saturday, 19 December 2020
The BYU Cougars upset the San Diego State Aztecs, 72-62, despite forward Matt Mitchell's career-high 35 points. The Aztecs clawed their way back from a 17-point deficit behind Mitchell, but Brandon Averette drained a late three pointer to ice the game. Alex Barcello lead all Cougars with 22 points and seven rebounds.
