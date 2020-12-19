Oregon turns interception in 7-0 lead vs. No. 13 USC in Pac-12 Championship
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Oregon Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir intercepts Kedon Slovis' pass and takes it 24 yards to put his team in striking distance. A few plays later, Jaylon Redd capitalizes on the turnover punching in a 2-yard touchdown to take an early, 7-0, lead on No. 13 USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game.
Oregon Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir intercepts Kedon Slovis' pass and takes it 24 yards to put his team in striking distance. A few plays later, Jaylon Redd capitalizes on the turnover punching in a 2-yard touchdown to take an early, 7-0, lead on No. 13 USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources