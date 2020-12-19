Jays' Montoyo says free agents inquiring about Toronto status for upcoming season
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Each time Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has made a pitch to free agents this off-season, there's one topic he's known will come up. The number one question remains: Will the club play in Toronto next season.
