Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jays' Montoyo says free agents inquiring about Toronto status for upcoming season

CBC.ca Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Each time Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has made a pitch to free agents this off-season, there's one topic he's known will come up. The number one question remains: Will the club play in Toronto next season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans say they have been saving up to make the holidays extra special during 2020 [Video]

Most Americans say they have been saving up to make the holidays extra special during 2020

 Six in ten Americans expect to be receiving more "creative" gifts than ever before from their loved ones this holiday season, according to new research. And it may be in hopes to make this a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Toronto Raptors to begin next NBA season in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada [Video]

Toronto Raptors to begin next NBA season in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada

The Toronto Raptors will be starting the 2020-21 NBA season in Tampa, the team said in a statement Friday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:10Published
Mahomes, Mayor Lucas pushing to get Raptors to play NBA season in Kansas City [Video]

Mahomes, Mayor Lucas pushing to get Raptors to play NBA season in Kansas City

Mahomes, Mayor Lucas pushing to get Raptors to play NBA season in Kansas City

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:53Published