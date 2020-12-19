Dortmund sensation Moukoko earns praise after making Bundesliga history
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund interim head coach Edin Terzic and Axel Witsel lauded Youssoufa Moukoko following his historic Bundesliga performance. Moukoko became the Bundesliga’s youngest ever scorer in Dortmund’s 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin on Friday, aged 16 years and 28 days. The prodigious striker lashed home a ferocious shot from just inside the penalty area to […]
