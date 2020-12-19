Dortmund sensation Moukoko earns praise after making Bundesliga history Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Borussia Dortmund interim head coach Edin Terzic and Axel Witsel lauded Youssoufa Moukoko following his historic Bundesliga performance. Moukoko became the Bundesliga’s youngest ever scorer in Dortmund’s 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin on Friday, aged 16 years and 28 days. The prodigious striker lashed home a ferocious shot from just inside the penalty area to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

