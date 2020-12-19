Adelaide Test: Aussie batters underestimated Ashwin, says Ponting
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Australian batsmen underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin and their aggressive approach towards the senior India off-spinner led to the home side's downfall in the first innings of the opening Test, feels former skipper Ricky Ponting. The 34-year-old spinner showcased his class by taking four wickets, including the prized scalp of...
