Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tokyo Olympics Q&A: Costs, IOC, COVID-19 and vaccinations

CBC.ca Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Much of the focus on the Tokyo Olympics has been on the unprecedented postponement because of the pandemic, and how the Olympics can be held in seven months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bach encourages athletes to get a vaccine, bans Belarus president from Games [Video]

Bach encourages athletes to get a vaccine, bans Belarus president from Games

IOC President Thomas Bach says the COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory for athtletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics but he encourages everyone to do so.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:22Published
Olympics boss confronts Tokyo protesters [Video]

Olympics boss confronts Tokyo protesters

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach briefly confronted a small group of anti-Olympics protesters outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, building following his meeting with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published
Bach hopeful spectators can attend the Olympics [Video]

Bach hopeful spectators can attend the Olympics

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE WITH IOC PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (NOVEMBER 16, 2020) (FOREIGN POOL - ACCESS ALL) 1. INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH ARRIVING FOR

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:03Published