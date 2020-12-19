|
|
Tokyo Olympics Q&A: Costs, IOC, COVID-19 and vaccinations
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Much of the focus on the Tokyo Olympics has been on the unprecedented postponement because of the pandemic, and how the Olympics can be held in seven months.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Olympics boss confronts Tokyo protesters
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach briefly confronted a small group of anti-Olympics protesters outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, building following his meeting with the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
|
Bach hopeful spectators can attend the Olympics
VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE WITH IOC PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (NOVEMBER 16, 2020) (FOREIGN POOL - ACCESS ALL) 1. INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH ARRIVING FOR
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:03Published
|