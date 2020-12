News24.com | Gennady Golovkin batters Szeremeta to win by seventh round stoppage Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Gennady Golovkin made boxing history by knocking down Kamil Szeremeta four times en route to a seventh round TKO over the Polish challenger to retain his IBF world middleweight title. 👓 View full article

