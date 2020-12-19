Jamal Hill picks off Kedon Slovis to seal Pac-12 Championship for Oregon, 31-24 Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On a crucial fourth quarter drive, USC Trojans' quarterback Kedon Slovis throws his third interception of the game. Jamal Hill notched his second pick of the game to secure the Oregon Ducks' Pac-12 Championship victory.

