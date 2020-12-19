Global  
 

Jamal Hill picks off Kedon Slovis to seal Pac-12 Championship for Oregon, 31-24

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Jamal Hill picks off Kedon Slovis to seal Pac-12 Championship for Oregon, 31-24On a crucial fourth quarter drive, USC Trojans' quarterback Kedon Slovis throws his third interception of the game. Jamal Hill notched his second pick of the game to secure the Oregon Ducks' Pac-12 Championship victory.
