Lewis Hamilton set to extend stay at Mercedes

Mid-Day Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Formula One team Mercedes all but confirmed on Thursday that British world champion Lewis Hamilton would continue to drive for them next season. A post on the team's official Twitter page shortly before 1000 GMT carried the hashtag "announce" accompanied by the "coming soon" and "pen" emojis along with a quote from Hamilton...
