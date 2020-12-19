Lewis Hamilton set to extend stay at Mercedes
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Formula One team Mercedes all but confirmed on Thursday that British world champion Lewis Hamilton would continue to drive for them next season. A post on the team's official Twitter page shortly before 1000 GMT carried the hashtag "announce" accompanied by the "coming soon" and "pen" emojis along with a quote from Hamilton...
