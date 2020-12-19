Global  
 

Kyrie: Court cleansing will continue after Boston

ESPN Saturday, 19 December 2020
Kyrie Irving drew attention when he burned sage at TD Garden ahead of his return to Boston on Friday, then said afterward he'll maintain the practice if allowed. "Just cleanse the energy, make sure that we're all balanced," he said of his reasoning.
